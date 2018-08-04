© Nicolas Economou/Global Look Press

A British victim of forced marriage has hit out at the government's inaction in investigating claims of unwanted spousal visas, telling RT that the scale of men coming to the UK through the practice is "massive."Sunny Angel, twice a victim of forced marriage, described that Indian men asking her family to marry her had hoped to "use her as a ticket" to the UK by gaining a visa through marriage."[As] the victims, we don't want them here," she added.Her harrowing experience comes as an investigation by The Times found thatJasvinder Sanghera, founder of the UK-based charity Karma Nirvana Charity Group, told RT she fears part of the reason for the government's lack of response was a "fear of offending communities.""In these cases," Sanghera said."We have these people living in Britain now as a result of our victim being forced into a marriage."The Home Office has said that an urgent investigation is underway.