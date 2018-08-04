Donald Trump Junior
Donald Trump Jr has come under fire for equating the Democrats' platform and that of the Nazi party in an attempt to dismiss the concerns of "kids in dreadlocks running around screaming about fascism" in the US.

Trump made the remarks at the premiere of Dinesh D'Souza's new film, 'Death of a Nation: Plantation Politics and the Making of the Democratic Party,' which argues Adolf Hitler was a progressive liberal.

"I've been hearing the left talking about these things ― fascism, Nazism on the right, and when you look at the actual history of how these things evolved, and when you actually look at that [Nazi] platform versus the platform of the modern left, you say, wait a minute, those two are really heavily aligned and frankly contrary to the right," Trump Jr. told One America News Network.

The eldest of Trump's children went on to say people can't repeat what they learn in history class because academia has been "strongly influenced" by the left.

"You see the Nazi platform from the early 1930s and what was actually put out there, and you look at it, compared to the DNC platform of today, you're saying, 'Man, those things are awfully similar.' To a point where it's actually scary! It's the exact opposite of what you've been told," he said.

Donald Trump Jr's comments generated a fierce backlash from Democrats on social media, many of whom were quick to highlight similarities between his father's supporters and campaign, and Nazis.


He responded to the outcry by tweeting a promotional clip from the film in which D'Souza points to elements of the Nazi platform, including "state controlled health care, state control of education, media and the press, moneylenders and profiteers punished by death, seizure of land without compensation," which he says sounds like it was written by Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

President Donald Trump pardoned D'Souza in May, after he had pled guilty to violating campaign finance laws. D'Souza has claimed President Barack Obama may have 'staged' the Charlottesville white supremacist rally in which activist Heather Heyer was killed, and has referred to the former president as being a 'grown-up Trayvon,' referencing Trayvon Martin, the unarmed black teenager who was killed in 2012.