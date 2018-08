© Carlos Barria/Reuters



"Russia attempted to interfere in the last election and continues to engage in malign influence operations to this day," Wray said, but echoed Coats by saying that "we are not yet seeing the same kind of efforts to specifically target election infrastructure," only messaging efforts.

heads of the ODNI, FBI, DHS, and NSA told reporters, pledging to protect democracy butIn a rare appearance before the White House press corps, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, FBI Director Christopher Wray, National Security Adviser John Bolton and NSA director General Paul Nakasoneto try to weaken and divide the US," and "undermine our democratic values," Coats acknowledged that"Right now, we have not seen that," Coats told reporters. He did say that Russia has tried to hack some candidates and steal their information - presumably a reference to claims by Senator Claire McCaskill (D-Missouri) - but added that others have that capability as well.Coats said.declared Nielsen of the DHS, adding that the department has seenbut not specifying if any meddling has actually taken place.Either way, Americans should sleep soundly, because theif it happens right before the November midterms.If those reassurances were not enough, FBI chief Wray revealed thatto provide them "actionable intelligence" in a way not done previously.Last week, theto social media companies and state and local authorities. Wray made a distinction between threats to elections integrity and what he called influence operations, saying that the bureau was working to counter both.Wray would not discuss specific investigations, but White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders did bring up "inauthentic" pages and accounts Though the media chose to report the pages as possibly related to Russia,- which is somewhat unusual, given its Atlantic Council partners' inclination to see Russian influence everywhere.Activists whose pages were among those censored by Facebook have rejected claims the group Shut it Down DC said in a statement.President Donald Trump set tongues wagging last week, tweeting that Russia might be "pushing very hard for the Democrats" in the midterms, given his "tough" policies towards Moscow.