"The implementation date of the taxation measures will be subject to the actions of the US, and China reserves the right to continue to introduce other countermeasures," the Chinese government press release stated. "Any unilateral threat or blackmail will only lead to intensification of conflicts and damage to the interests of all parties."

Beijing has announced plans to slapworth $60 billion in retaliation to trade tariffs on Chinese goods imposed by the US.The announcement comes after US President Donald Trump threatened to raise the proposed tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese exports from 10 percent to 25 percent.In July, Washington fired the first salvo in the escalating trade war with Beijing by introducing 25 percent tariffs on Chinese imports worth $34 billion. China immediately retaliated by imposing levies on the same amount of US goods.The trade dispute between Beijing and Washington comes amid the growing discontent frequently expressed by President Trump overTrump also accused China of unfair trade practices, intellectual property theft, currency manipulation and providing state aid to Chinese firms.Commenting on US threats, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told journalists on Friday that