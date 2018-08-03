© AFP 2018 / Dominique FAGET

Two French rappers, Booba and Kaaris, which were reportedly trading barbs in social media, started a real fight when they saw each other in Orly International Airport.A video, circulating in social media, shows rappers Booba and his rival, Kaaris, as well as their entourages clashing in front of a shocked public. Booba, dressed in a black T-shirt and Kaaris, dressed in grey, reportedly known to hate each other, are seen exchanging punches.The fight resulted in some flights being delayed and the closure of part of the terminal.The artists were heading to Barcelona, where they were expected to play live at two different nightclubs located near one another. However, the fateful meeting is unlikely to let them get that far now, asand have been taken into custody.