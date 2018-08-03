Salvini
© Reuters
Far-right League party leader Matteo Salvini speaks at the media after a round of consultations with Italy's newly appointed Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.
Salvini's policies are "distilling a very serious and worrisome xenophobia and an obvious disregard for human life and dignity," said Podemos' spokeswoman Aurora Ribot.

Mallorca, the famous Spanish Balearic island, has declared Italy's far-right interior minister Matteo Salvini a persona non grata, due to his anti-immigrant policies.

In a motion presented by the left-wing party Podemos and the Socialist Party Balearic Islands branch (PSIB) that was approved by the island's authorities, Salvini will not be allowed to enter the popular island.

On July 30, Matteo Salvini was accused by opposition politicians of creating a climate of hate in Italy, which would have provoked a spate of racist attacks, coinciding with his anti-immigration policies.

Politicians in Mallorca criticised those "terrible and outrageous statements and policies" by Salvini, who continues to attack organizations that make sea rescues around the Mediterranean Sea. The Open Arms ship or the Aquarius vessel where forced to redirect to Spain after they were forbidden to dock in Italy.

A Podemos' spokeswoman, Aurora Ribot, told local media that Salvini's policies were "distilling a very serious and worrisome xenophobia and an obvious disregard for human life and dignity."

Salvini, head of the far-right League party, has established a goal of "zero arrivals" of immigrants to Italy, which is enforced at the expense of human rights and international law. This approach to immigration policies was praised by U.S. President Donald Trump Monday in a joint press conference with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at the White House.

Salvini, who was recently seen on a beach in the Emiliga Romagna region, responded "Not welcome in Mallorca? Who cares, I take my holidays in Italy."