Head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, has blasted reports linking Islam to the fatal attacks on Russian journalists in the Central African Republic (CAR), saying that criminals remain criminals regardless of religion.The Chechen leader also wrote that one of the victims, Orhan Dzhemal, was himself a Muslim and a son of a well-known Russian Muslim activist Geydar Dzhemal, but the other two - Alexander Rastorguyev, and Kirill Radchenko, were most-likely Russian Orthodox Christians.Kadyrov also expressed hope that Russian law enforcement agencies and other bodies of power would find and punish the perpetrators of the attack as well as the people who organized the reporters' trip to the war-torn CAR in violation of the basic safety rules.Earlier this week, bodies of Orhan Dzhemal, Aleksandr Rastorguyev, and Kirill Radchenko were found in the CAR near a vehicle destroyed by gunfire. Local authorities described the incident as a result of a robbery and also quoted some witnesses as saying that the attackers wore turbans and spoke in Arabic.It later transpired that the reporters did not coordinate their trip with local authorities or Russian embassy and did not have their passports with them.Russian Investigative Committee has launched a criminal case into the triple murder.