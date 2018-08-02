© Yury Kadobnov/AFP



"The events of the last few days...contradict the recent declarations of the new Armenian leadership that it was not planning to pursue its predecessors on political grounds," Lavrov said. "Moscow, as an ally of Yerevan, has always had an interest in the stability of the Armenian state, and therefore what is happening there must be of concern to us," he said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says Moscow is "concerned" that Armenia's new leadership is making what he called politically motivated moves against former leaders who have been targeted in an anticorruption campaign.Lavrov's remarks on July 31 came after former Armenian President Robert Kocharian was charged with violently putting down protests against his successor in 2008.Khachaturov and Kocharian have both denied the charges and claimed they are politically motivated.Lavrov said his ministry had raised its concerns with the Armenian leadership and was hoping for a "constructive" response.after leading weeks of street protests against the previous government.Pashinian recently launched a campaign to stamp out graft, which has resulted in the arrest of several former top officials.Unlike the leaders of earlier popular movements in Georgia and Ukraine, Pashinian says he wants to maintain good relations with Moscow.