A passenger has shared the recording of what appear to be the last seconds of Aeromexico Flight 2431 and the panic that followed the crash. The man, a Christian pastor, also appeared to accuse authorities of a cover-up.The footage was reportedly filmed by Ramin Parsa, an Iranian-born convert to Christianity, and has since been widely reposted on Twitter."I'm fine by the grace of God. It's a miracle of God that we are alive. I owe my life to Jesus. The devil thought he can take my life but he just made me more committed to Jesus," he wrote on his Twitter.Meanwhile, civil aviation officials have told the media that they have recovered both flight recorders and should be able to decipher the events that led to the rapid crash.