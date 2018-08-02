Death Valley, CA
Death Valley, California
California's Death Valley just broke its own record for hottest month on Earth since record-keeping began.

The desert region averaged 108.1 degrees last month, a half-degree increase from its record average in July 2017, according to The Washington Post. Last July's average broke a 100-year record at the time.

The normal high temperature for Death Valley reportedly reaches 116.5 degrees, but last month temps hit a high of at least 120 degrees on 21 days.

Between July 24-27 the temperature climbed to 127 degrees, close to a record high of 129 from June 2013.

The location was previously reported to have hit the planet's highest temperature on record in July 1913 at 134 degrees, though climatologists don't consider that measurement to be accurate.

Forbes's Brian Brettschneider, a climate scientist in Anchorage, Alaska, was first to report the region's record average for July.

Preliminary data from last month also indicate that several other locations have experienced their hottest months on record, including Reno, Nev., and Palm Springs, Calif.