Pro-mass immigration GOP mega-donor billionaire Koch brothers are threatening to support Democrats who push for open borders and multinational free trade in the upcoming midterm elections.During a conference with millionaire and billionaire donors, officials with the Kochs' network of organizations said that they would gladly put funding in the pockets of Democrats so long as they support aspects of their agenda, which include promoting mass immigration and job-killing free trade deals."I know this is uncomfortable," Americans for Prosperity CEO Emily Seidel told donors, according to CNBC. "If you are a Democrat and stand up to Elizabeth Warren to corral enough votes for financial reform that breaks barriers for community banks and families, you're darn right we will work with you.""If you are a Republican who sits on the committee that wrote the worst spending bill in our country's history and you voted for it, you're darn right we will hold you accountable," Seidel continued.On trade, the Koch networks have launched a million dollar ad campaign to oppose Trump's popular tariffs to protect American jobs and industry that have brought jobs back to steel towns and have successfully led to the European Union conceding to drop trade barriers for U.S. companies.In May, the Koch networks sent out mailers thanking Democrat lawmakers for pushing open borders policies, as Breitbart News reported . The Koch mailers, revealed by NPR, thank Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-CA), Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA), Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), Rep. Ben Ray Luján (D-NM), and Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-NM) for their push for open borders and amnesty for illegal aliens.The GOP-majority Senate, likewise under pressure from the free-trade absolutist Kochs, voted last week to lower trade barriers or eliminate tariffs for thousands of products made in China allowing corporations to readily outsource American jobs and import their foreign-made products back into the U.S. without any consequences.John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder