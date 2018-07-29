According to Miller, the child's mother, Alex Dempsey, said that Killy developed a rash and high fever on his way home from daycare and that...
... health officials told her that it's most likely that an unvaccinated person infected her child-which is why Alex is now urging everyone to get vaccinated.1Infected the child with what? There is no mention of what kind of meningitis. Not all meningitis is caused by the same microbe. Was it meningococcal meningitis? Was it Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib) meningitis?
Secondly, I was struck that Miller omitted the not-so-insignificant detail that Killy had received his "most recent vaccinations" just two days prior.2
If the child was administered all the vaccines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) at his four-month well-baby visit to the pediatrician, it means that he got eight vaccines on June 28, including the three-dose vaccine for diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (DTaP) and the single-dose vaccines for Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib), polio (IPV), pneumococcal (PCV), rotavirus (RV) and hepatitis B (HepB). A total of six shots.3
Remember the rash and fever that Killy developed? Those are all potential "side effects" of these eight vaccines.3,4
Third, Miller noted that Killy was given Tylenol (acetaminophen) for the fever. What Miller did not mention was that, although recommended for fever after vaccination by many pediatricians, Tylenol may be extremely harmful to a child who has recently been vaccinated.5
Why? Because the drug depletes a sulfur-containing protein molecule called glutathione which serves a critical role in the human body's ability to excrete toxins such as aluminum, thimerosal (ethylmercury), formaldehyde, monosodium glutamate (MSG), polysorbate 80, phenol, borax, and others used in vaccines.5
According to Mark Hyman, MD:
The secret of [glutathione's] power is the sulfur (SH) chemical groups it contains. Sulfur is a sticky, smelly molecule. It acts like fly paper and all the bad things in the body stick onto it, including free radicals and toxins like mercury and other heavy metals.5, 6Without sufficient levels of glutathione, the body may be unable to process injected toxins that can cause harm.
Lastly, Miller neglected to cite research showing a higher risk of febrile seizures in children who have received multiple vaccines at the same time-particularly when the influenza vaccine is given with the pneumococcal conjugate PCV 13-valent or DTaP vaccines.7
Referencing a study published in the journal Pediatrics, TVR staff writer Patrice La Vigne wrote:
In terms of concomitant administration, the relative risk was highest when all three vaccines were administered together. The researchers estimated that 30 out of 100,000 children will experience a febrile seizure following simultaneous administration of the PCV, flu and DTaP-containing vaccines.7In short, Miller did what so many other reporters tend to do when they write about someone who has died of an infectious disease; they use it as an opportunity to blame the death on those who choose to exercise their informed consent right to make independent decisions with regard to vaccination and other medical interventions. They do this even when there is not the slightest evidence of a connection. Then, they top it off with the predictable promotional advertisement for the vaccine industry.
