The Islamic State (ISIS) recently kidnapped several women and children inside the Al-Sweida Governorate after massacring over 250 people inside in the province.According to military source in Al-Sweida, the terrorist group sent text messages to the families of the kidnapped civilians, demanding that they pay a ransom sum or else ISIS will burn alive all of the captives.The source said that the Islamic State terrorists sent the family members of the kidnapped civilians these text messages via WhatsApp two days ago, which is a day after the terrorist attack.The government is now working to pressure the terrorist group to release these kidnapped civilians.No further details were released.