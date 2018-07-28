Food production is collapsing. Finland posted its worst grain yield this century; the situation is dire across Europe. Orange peels and sour watermelons are the only thing keeping some livestock alive in Australia. Damages due to weeks of rain in Japan. Christian shares reports from farmers on the ground, and makes clear the very real effects on food production and prices globally. Start preparing now.Spread the truth - these are natural cycles, and it's up to us to build anti-fragile communities in order to thrive in the times ahead.