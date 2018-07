© Reuters/Aaron P. Bernstein



"All we've come to expect is a saber-rattling president who embraces and provides legitimacy to some of the world's most notorious bad actors and who denigrates our closest allies," declared ranking member Senator Bob Menendez (D-New Jersey). "We've seen our president look weak as he stands beside our adversaries."

"We can't make progress on issues of mutual concern unless we are talking about them. I am referring to key issues like stopping terrorism, obtaining peace in Ukraine, stopping the civil war in Syria and delivering humanitarian assistance, ensuring security for Israel, and shutting down all of Iran's malign activity," the secretary of state said in his opening remarks. "In Helsinki, we sought to explore whether Russia was interested in improving the relationship."

"I disagree with most of what you just said there," Pompeo countered. "This is president Trump's administration, and make no mistake, he's fully in charge." As for Trump's statements, some of them "actually achieve important policy outcomes," he said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sparred for hours with the Senate Foreign Relations committee, divided along partisan lines but united in hostility to Russia and disdain for the policies of President Donald Trump.Menendez also described Putin as a "thug" and insisted Russia was continuing to actively undermine US elections.- described as "illegal annexation"- and that sanctions against Russia will remain until Crimea was returned to Ukraine.While avoiding going into details about the ongoing negotiations with North Korea,Speaking about Syria and Iran,saying that Tehran was supporting Hafez Assad -the long-dead father of current president Bashar Assad - and wrongly naming the elusive Major General Qassem Soleimani of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps the Supreme Leader of his country. None of the senators reacted to the mistakes.from Marco Rubio (R-Florida) talking about the threat from China to Todd Young (R-Indiana) discussing soy exports and invoking his "Burmese constituents" in regard to the situation in Myanmar.who urged against the ongoing saber-rattling and noted that diplomacy was all about talking with one's adversaries. "I would ask that we deescalate the partisanship in our country so we could once again be open to some kind of diplomacy," Paul said at one point.Senator Bob Corker (R-Tennessee), the chairman of the committee and an outspoken Trump critic, set the tone for the hearing by saying the members were "filled with serious doubts about this White House and its conduct of American foreign policy."Corker later raised the issue of Trump's alleged consideration of "sending diplomats over" to Russia for questioning - which was never a thing - and his expressing doubts about US commitments to protect Montenegro as a NATO ally."Why does he do those things?" Corker asked, telling Pompeo the Senate had "tremendous faith" in him and Defense Secretary James Mattis, but that the president's actions were creating "palpable" distrust among US allies."Some do, and some are damaging," Corker replied.Senator Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) alsoentering into the record a series of BuzzFeed News headlinesPompeo himself made a joke about entering documents into the record, telling Sen. Mark Udall (D-New Mexico) that "We'll back a truck up and get it on in here," when asked for documents about the Trump administration's actions against Russia.Senator Cory Booker (D-New Jersey) recited a litany of accusations against Trump, including the claim that "adoptions" was a "code word for sanctions" in discussions with Russians and that Trump personally invited Russia to attack the US with a comment about Hillary Clinton's 30,000 deleted emails.Pompeo dismissed Booker's claims as "a litany of all things political." When asked how it was possible for him or US envoy to the UN Nikki Haley or others to say one thing only to have Trump say something else, Pompeo laughed.Pompeo, who used to be a Republican member of the House of Representatives before accepting the nomination to head the CIA in 2017, then taking over the State Department in April, was visibly tired with political grandstanding towards the end of the hearing."I've now been here for three hours and now you've got a political soliloquy," he told Sen. Menendez as the ranking member insisted that nothing was accomplished in Singapore and that Pompeo doesn't really know what happened in Helsinki, either."If President Obama did what President Trump did in Helsinki, I would be peeling you off the Capitol ceiling!" Menendez retorted angrily."Not a word," Pompeo replied with a smile when Corker asked him if he would like to respond.