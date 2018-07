Deion Kathawa is a Mt. Vernon fellow of the Center for American Greatness. He is a J.D. candidate, a graduate of the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, and a former Collegiate Network fellow with the Detroit News. You can follow him on Twitter @DeionKathawa

Americans don't trust the media -and with good reason, as we learned earlier today. Take just the latest bit of fake news to have been cyber-vomited onto social media: according to Politico , Attorney General Jeff Sessions " joined " a "Lock her up!" chant started by a group high schoolers he was giving a speech to.But that isn't accurate at all. Sessions heard the chant,From the way the story was reported , however, one could be forgiven for thinking he had organized the speech purposefully so he could taunt a political rival and whip the crowd up into a frenzy to call for her arrest, all the while he's leading it-evilly.That just isn't what happened. Seriously, they have to know this reporting (and other examples like it) is, at best, deliberately misleading and, at worst, unadulterated lying.That's worrying-and, in a sane world, this story would be getting much more attention, and the media would get raked over the coals for it, further undermining whatever scant legitimacy they still possess anywhere other than elite, insular enclaves on the coasts and on university campuses.Instead, because we have a media that is constantly stepping on rakes, own-goaling itself into risible irrelevancy- on Helsinki on Judge Kavanaugh , on so many other things-this story will regrettably be lost to the flood of ever more ridiculous fake news.