GOP Rep. Trey Gowdy utterly unloaded on the never-ending Russia investigation over the weekend, saying he has seen "no evidence" the Trump administration "colluded" with Russia to steal the 2016 presidential election.Schiff [Gowdy] was speaking with Fox News Sunday when he was asked to comment on special counsel Robert Mueller's year-long probe; adding that if there were any credible evidence it would have already been leaked by Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff."I have not seen one scintilla of evidence that this president colluded, conspired, collaborated, with Russia. And neither has anyone else, or you can rest assured, Adam Schiff would have leaked it," Gowdy said."That is why they have moved on from collusion on to obstruction of justice, which is now their current preoccupation," he added.