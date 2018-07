© Fox News/YouTube



While Fox News anchor Chris Wallace and Vladimir Putin were at loggerheads during their sit-down in Helsinki,Wallace, a veteran Fox News host who interviewed Putin in the wake of the Monday summit with US President Donald Trump, then left for a vacation to Russia, he revealed to the New York Times. His first destination, none other than Putin's native St. Petersburg.The anchor, whose grilling of Putin was nowhere near amicable, told NYT that he "had a few doubts" about his choice of a holiday destination, but eventually decided to go for it. "But I figured, Why not?" Wallace said.Given the escalating anti-Russian sentiment in the US, that reached a pinnacle following the Helsinki summit with cries of "treason" and "disaster" by mainstream media, St. Petersburg might not seem like an obvious holiday destination.Putin, Wallace said, was glad that he chose to spend more time in St. Petersburg than in Moscow, including a visit to the famed Mariinsky Theater.Only when Putin asked how much time he was planning to spend in each city, Wallace remembered who he was dealing with."I was a little worried about that. Why does he want to know?"Speaking about interview arrangements and Putin's only precondition - that it must be broadcast in full -Wallace, who has already started his Russia vacation, told the NYT that "there's been no sign of any trouble or anything at all" during his stay in St. Petersburg. Moreover,