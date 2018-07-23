The stormy weather over the Outer Banks this weekend spun up a waterspout around midday Sunday off Ocracoke Inlet.Amanda Swan of Gordonsville, Va. was on the beach near South Point on Ocracoke Island when she captured pictures and video of the waterspout that appeared several miles to the south towards Portsmouth Island and then moved offshore as it grew.Waterspouts are tornadoes over the water, but are much weaker than those that form over land. Local fisherman say it's not unusual to see multiple waterspouts form well offshore.The heavy rainfall threat continues through Thursday as deep moisture couples with an upper level low and a stalled surface front.