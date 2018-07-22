merkel putin
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday defended President Trump's decision to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to the White House, and said meetings between the two nations must become "normal" again.

"I think it must once again become normal for Russian and American presidents to meet," Merkel said in a press conference, according to the Associated Press.

Trump and Putin met Monday in Helsinki for their first bilateral summit.

The move was met with mixed reviews, especially after Trump cast doubt on whether Russia meddled in U.S. elections. Trump said later that he misspoke and meant to portray the exact opposite message.

Merkel ignored that controversy and said meetings in general between the leaders of the U.S. and Russia are welcome.

"In principle, it's always good for everyone when there are talks, particularly when there are talks between these two countries," Merkel said.

Merkel's comments come the day after Trump invited Putin to the White House.