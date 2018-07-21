Comey has appointed himself as something of a moral compass for the country following his firing from the FBI last year.
He has been vocal in criticism of Republicans and President Trump. In April, he told ABC News he believes "the Republican Party has left me and many others." But just a few months ago he said he doesn't care which party Americans support, so long as they care about American values.
"I don't think of it as my politics, I think of it as my values," he told Meghan McCain on The View during his book tour. "I don't care whether people support a Republican or a Democrat because I'm not either. I don't care who they support. I hope the conversation with start with values, and come to policy second."Comey's tweet could be considered an obstruction of justice, since Comey is currently under federal investigation. The Justice Department is examining whether he leaked classified information to the media. The DOJ inspector general concluded his behavior as FBI director was "insubordinate" in a report released in June.
Madeline Osbum is the producer of The Federalist Radio Hour.
Comment: The Democrats made a choice for treason over reason - it is their cover and only defense.