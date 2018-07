© Twitter



"I don't think of it as my politics, I think of it as my values," he told Meghan McCain on The View during his book tour. "I don't care whether people support a Republican or a Democrat because I'm not either. I don't care who they support. I hope the conversation with start with values, and come to policy second."

'Former FBI Director James Comey implied anyone who doesn't vote for Democrats in the 2018 midterm elections is a traitor in a tweet Tuesday night. "All who believe in this country's values must vote for Democrats this fall," he said.He has been vocal in criticism of Republicans and President Trump. In April, he told ABC News he believes "the Republican Party has left me and many others." But just a few months ago he said he doesn't care which party Americans support, so long as they care about American values.The Justice Department is examining whether he leaked classified information to the media. The DOJ inspector general concluded his behavior as FBI director was "insubordinate" in a report released in June.is the producer of The Federalist Radio Hour.