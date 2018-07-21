© Erik Thomsen



The saga of starving migratory Arctic shorebirds nesting in Greenland continues as 100% snow cover remains on what should be barren ground. Newest reports tell of one meter / three feet of snow at Zackenberg Station where these birds nest.Also explainable stone spheres similar to those in Costa Rica are in one of the remotest areas of our world that range from twelve to three feet in height / diameter. Perhaps a lost civilization?