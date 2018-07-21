© PTI

In Balasore district, one elderly woman from Singakhunta village under Soro police limits, one each from Sikharpur and Raibania villages under Jaleswar police limits, two from Barunagadia under Basta police limits and one each from Maheswarpur under Sadar police limits and Narayanpur under Baliapal police limits have died after they were struck by lightning. The first incident was reported from Barunagadia where lightning struck two youths who were working in the paddy field. Five persons injured in lightning have been admitted in the District Headquarters Hospital. In Mayurbhanj district, five persons, including three women, were killed and three others injured after being struck by lightning. The injured included a Class X girl student and two women. The deceased have been identified as Laxman Murmu (42) of Srirampur village, Rajendra Behera (48) of Chundiha village, Kuni Mohanta (16), Susila Rana Rana (55) of Maheshpur village and Sharam Mohanta (55) of Sunahajar village. Sources said Kuni was struck by lightning while she was returning home after grazing cattle and others fell victims to the disaster while working in paddy fields. Similarly, one person from Manikpur village in Khurda district and one from Rajnagar area of Kendrapara district were also killed. As per the norms, the next of the kin of deceased will be provided ex gratia of '4 lakh each. In Bargarh district, two girls died on the spot after being struck by lightning at Khaliapali on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Sabitri Daradamegha (20) and Kausalya Daradamegha (15). In a separate incident, a farm labourer, identified as Kanhu Bhue (40) of Dumermunda village under Attabira police limits in the district died on the spot after being struck by lightning while he was working in a paddy field in Gaurtikra village. The places experienced heavy rainfall soon after the lightning struck.