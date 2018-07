© Dennis Van Tine/Global Look Press



As he faces a backlash over the Helsinki summit at home,"Will the Dems and Fake News ever learn?" Trump wrote in a Tweet that features a fragment of an interview that Clinton actually had with a Russian TV host and French-born Russian-American journalist Vladimir Pozner back in 2010.The video shows Clinton telling Pozner that theThe failed presidential candidate, who was then a secretary of state under Barack Obama then goes on to admit thatTrump has been facing massive criticism for allegedly being 'too friendly' in his meeting with the Russian president, especially from Democrats, who were accusing him of "treason."The US president and his former competitor in the presidential election do occasionally exchange punches.Her rhetorical exercises, however, eventually only landed her in hot water, as people on Twitter saw them as yet another sign of her inability to cope with the shock loss at the ballot box in 2016.