Earth Changes
Shallow magnitude 6.0 quake hits south of Alaska Peninsula
CBC
Thu, 19 Jul 2018 20:07 UTC
No tsunami warning issued, says National Weather Service
A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck to the south of the Alaska peninsula early on Thursday, but the National Weather Service said no tsunami warning has been issued.
The quake was centred about 100 kilometres south-southwest of Sand Point, Alaska, at a depth of 17 kilometres according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
"No tsunami warning, advisory, watch or threat," said officials from the National Weather Service, a unit of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The quake was far milder than a magnitude 7.9 earthquake that struck the Gulf of Alaska in January, triggering tsunami alerts for the U.S. West Coast and Canada, as well as spurring evacuations in coastal Alaska and warnings as far south as California.
The largest earthquake ever recorded in the United States was also in Alaska, a magnitude 9.2 temblor in March 1964, causing tidal waves of more than 30 metres high that killed 131 people.
Source: Reuters
Reader Comments
Dante once said that the hottest places in Hell are reserved for those who, in a period of moral crisis, maintain their neutrality.
One thing Mme HFL tells me every now and then is that one of the things she liked about me when she met me was "that you chased after me". *...
When JFK was killed, I was in the bedroom of our house in the Mojave Desert, my big brother and sister were away at elementary school. I would...
Well, it would seem to be going in this direction. The Helsinki summit was a pivotal moment in this regard. The so-called deep state won't take...
Were he not jewish he would get the media attention of a men's room attendant. Like Israel, his humor (?) is unnecessarily cruel.
Pretty sure my earliest memories from when my little brother was born are real. Just images and feelings.