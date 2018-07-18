© Ronen Zvulun/Reuters



"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomes the deep commitment of the United States and President Trump to Israel's security, as expressed in the meeting between President Trump and President Putin. The friendship between Israel and the US has never been stronger," the statement said, adding that Netanyahu "also greatly appreciates the security coordination between Israel and Russia and President Putin's clear position on the need to implement the 1974 separation agreements between Israel and Syria."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has hailed Israel's relations with the US and Russia after. The prime minister's office released a statement applauding both nations shortly after Putin and Trump concluded their meeting on Monday.The Russian president told reporters during a joint press conference that his US counterpart had raised the issue of Israel's security during their talks. Trump added that both leaders had consulted with Netanyahu regarding "the safety of Israel" before heading into the summit.While the IDF does not comment on every engagement on its neighbor's territory, previously acknowledged targets by Israel in Syria included weapons storage facilities, logistics sites and intelligence centers.