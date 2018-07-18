Even the supportive Fox News website is full of criticism that is almost identical to the cries of "Treason!" given by former CIA director and now CNN-hack James Clapper. Very little objective analysis is featured on this network that prides itself on fair and balanced reporting.
The outrage escalated to such a pitch that Mr. Trump actually caved slightly, by making a carefully worded statement that he "misspoke" in Helsinki about the likelihood of Russia committing election meddling. It takes a slightly careful and fully heard listening to his statement to realize that he really isn't giving up his position, but just stating it differently. However, the optics of being "broken" by the opposition raise for some the spectre of the great power of the American Intelligence community and their ability to make or destroy anyone they wish.
This, alone is a dire thought for America. Our nation was never supposed to be a police state, and yet, the strongest evidence yet that the conspiracy theorists were right is right before our faces in the mainstream media.
However, a few cooler heads do remain in the US media, and here, we give Mr. Tucker Carlson the stage to express his thoughts about what is happening. Mr. Carlson's introductory monologue is offered here, with some of his transcribed comments below:
"...You know what they're saying; that's exactly what happened - [Mr. Trump] buckled. That happens. This is politics, after all. What is amazing and unusual and ominous is who made him buckle.Put in this context it becomes very clear what the establishment in the USA and the West is trying to do. The only people that oppose change are those who fear to lose something from it. And President Trump has thrown open the doors showing that massive change is called for and necessary.
The people yelling the loudest about how the Russians are our greatest enemy and Trump is their puppet happen to be the very same people who have been mismanaging our foreign policy for the past two decades:
These are the people who have made America weaker and poorer and sadder; the group whose failures got Trump elected in the first place.
- the people who invaded Iraq, and wouldn't admit it was a mistake.
- the people who killed Muammar Gadhaffi for no obvious reason,
- and prolonged the horrible Syrian Civil War and then
- threw open the borders of Europe.
- The ones still defending the pointless Afghan conflict, and
- even now planning brand new disasters around the world, in Lebanon, Iran, and yes, in Russia.
You would think that by this late date, they would be discredited completely, and unemployable, wearing uniforms and picking up trash by the side of a turnpike somewhere. But, no, they're not. They are hosting cable news shows; they are holding high positions of influence at the State Department. They run virtually every non-profit public policy institution in Washington. They are still, in some sense, in charge of our national conversation.
And naturally, they hate the idea of rethinking or correcting any of the countless blunders they have made over the years.
And that is one of the reasons they hate Trump. Because he calls them on those blunders.
Now, being Trump, he can't always explains precisely what he means to say; sometimes he gets the details wrong, or he gets sidetracked with some personal vendetta, as if anybody cares about that ridiculous Jim Acosta guy (nobody does).
But on the big questions, Trump is indisputably right. The Cold War is over. The world has changed. it is time to rethink America's alliances, and to act in our own interest, for once.
Russia is not a close friend of the United States. But the question is, "why should we consider Russia a mortal enemy?"
Of course Russia spies on us! So do a lot of countries, some of them far more effectively than Russia. The Russian attempt to meddle in our election was comically amateurish: badly targeted Facebook ads that almost nobody saw.
Compare that effort to:
Those are all major challenges from foreign powers to our American democracy. They are real.
- the deep penetration of American industry and the defense sector by the Communist government of China.
- Or compare to the remarkable sway that the Sunni Gulf States have over our political process.
- Or the fact that Latin American countries are changing election outcomes here, by
- forcing demographic change on this country at a rate that American voters consistently say they don't want.
And yet somehow, nobody on cable news seems upset about any of it.
Why is that?
Well, here's one reason: Many in Washington are getting rich from the Chinese and the Saudis. Latin Americans clean their homes and watch their kids. Those countries can't be our enemies, in their view. But nobody here is getting rich from Russia. So, therefore Putin must be a mortal foe.
That is what the Neo-cons are telling us we are required to believe. Does anyone actually believe it? Well, no sober person who has read the newspaper this year could recite that talking point without laughing, because it's stupid.
So, the only option, if you want to force the population to accept something ridiculous, is to make sure they don't think too much about it - that they are quiet; they do what they're told."
Comment: The Deep State in the US has developed quite the allegiance in the United States. After a protracted portrayal of Trump as a racist, sexist, and homophobic fascist, the US establishment has been able to direct the loyalty of manipulated Americans toward the the very institutions that have caused the world so much damage over the last six decades. The CIA has suddenly become the beloved best-friend of the new American left, almost over-night. Never-mind the continual egregious behavior of installing dictators, despots, and drug lords. Never-mind the sponsorship of terrorist 'rebels', death-squads, and gangs. Never-mind the impossible conditions these things have created for the people who are forced to flee for their lives. Everyone is just supposed to support the solutions and answers provided by our 'masters' without thinking to deeply about the causes of our problems.