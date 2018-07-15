"In this reporting period, the Secretariat received information from two Member States on the supply, sale, transfer or export to Iran of dual-use items that may have been undertaken contrary to the resolution...Since our last report, Saudi authorities have brought to the attention of the Secretariat nine additional launches of ballistic missiles by the Houthis, which in their assessment were Iranian Qiam-1 missiles.....We provided preliminary observations, in our last report, from our examination of the debris of the missiles launched into Saudi Arabia on 22 July and 4 November 2017. Based on the information and material analysed, the Secretariat assesses that the debris of the five missiles launched at Yanbu'and Riyadh since July 2017 share key design features with the Iranian Qiam-1 ballistic missile. It is also our assessment that some component parts of the debris were manufactured in Iran. ...The report also reflects information received from Israel regarding the possible presence of an Iranian drone in Syria, which was reportedly downed after entering Israeli airspace on 10 February. The Secretariat did not have the opportunity to examine its debris, but images provided by Israeli authorities show that its wing configuration appears to be consistent with that of an Iranian drone unveiled in October 2016."



Russian Ambassador Nebenzia Describes Fifth UN Secretary-General Report on Iran as "Malicious Attempt to Create a Groundlessly Negative Climate Around Iran"On June 27, the Security Council was briefed on the "Fifth report of the Secretary-General on the implementation of Security Council resolution 2231." The report, which wasThe unsubstantiated innuendo began:It appears to have been written by the US and its allies, and merely rubber-stamped by the Secretary-General.In fact, the US delegation, referring to the report, stated:In contrast to the biased and defamatory character of this report, Ambassador Ma Zhaoxu of China stated:And Russian Ambassador Nebenzia's scathing and intellectually flawless critique of the crude insinuations of the report brilliantly repudiated the shameful presentation:The startlingly biased character of this fifth report raises troubling questions, especially following the US withdrawal from the JCPOA, and the re-imposition of unilateral sanctions against Iran.Why is an attempt being made to unjustifiably accuse Iran of violations, with no valid proof provided?In an effort to salvage the JCPOA, Iran's President Rouhani traveled to Vienna this week, hoping to reach agreements with the other supporters of the JCPOA within Europe, in order to mitigate the damage to Iran's economy caused by the re-imposition of sanctions by the USA.This "coincidence" blatantly undermines President Rouhani's mission, undertaken to alleviate the distress of the Iranian people resulting from the re-imposition of sanctions by the United States. Iran's dazzlingly smart and sophisticated Foreign Minister, Mohammed Javid Zarif,and Zarif tweeted:President Rouhani stated:If Europe fails to cooperate, Iran may restart nuclear activities, and there are now even rumors that Iran may consider blocking the Strait of Hormoz.is Global Research's correspondent at United Nations Headquarters, New York, N.Y.