The White House is rejecting calls from leading members of Congress to cancel a U.S.-Russian presidential summit in the wake ofthat were damaging to U.SPresident Donald Trump's Democratic opponent came a scant three days before Trump's scheduled summit with President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.Trump, who is in Scotland visiting his golf resort ahead of the summit, posted on Twitter thatThe sweeping indictments -- exposing an alleged conspiracy at high levels of the Russian government to harm Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton's election prospects through embarrassing and widely publicized leaks through WikiLeaks weeks before the election -- have elicited calls from many congressional Democrats as well as prominent Republicans to cancel the summit.(Republican-Arizona), a former Republican presidential candidate, said the summit should be called off if Trump is not ready to warn Putin there is aSenate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (Democrat-New York) said Trump should refuse to meet with Putin until Russia takes steps to prove it won't interfere in future elections. Schumer said the indictments are "further proof of what everyone but the president seems to understand: President Putin is an adversary who interfered in our elections to help President Trump win.""The announcement has no impact on Monday's meeting," said Garrett Marquis, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council.The Russian Foreign Ministry has rejected the charges in the indictments and has said it believesThough the White House maintained that the indictments did not implicate anyone in Trump's campaign, they do say that a Russian official who hacked Democratic National Committee documents and then released them to Wikileaks "was in regular contact with senior members" of the Trump campaign.The indictment says the Russian operative told the Trump campaign adviser it would be a "great pleasure" to help the campaign, and later asked that adviser's opinion about a stolen Democratic committee document that was posted online."Pretty standard," the person responded, according to the indictment.Stone told CNN he probably was the Trump operative quoted in the indictment, but said: