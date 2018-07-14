© Shasta County Sheriff's Office

A Democratic candidate for state Assembly has been charged with grand theft and making fraudulent claims in connection to allegations she improperly entered thousands of hours on her time sheet as an employee of California In-Home Support Services.The state paid Caleen Audrey Sisk, 65, of Redding $38,300 for 4,441 hours she claimed on her time sheet but did not work, according to a Shasta County District Attorney's Office investigation.Sisk, who is chief and spiritual leader of the Winnemem Wintu Tribe of Shasta County,Two days after she announced her candidacy for Assembly, the Shasta County District Attorney's Office filed charges against her.According to Shasta County Superior Court records, she faces six counts of filing fraudulent claims and one count of grand theft of personal property, all felonies.She has a preliminary hearing on the charges set for Aug. 8.Sisk did not return phone messages seeking comment. Her campaign manager, Frank Treadway, referred questions to Sisk's lawyer, Joe Gazzigli of Redding."Obviously the major comment I have right now is she denies all the allegations, and there are no allegations relative to the alleged victim not receiving appropriate care. It's all relative to bookkeeping and monetary issues," Gazzigli said."Everything that she did was documented, and so we will of course bring out, as time goes on obviously, our side of the case," he said. "She has a very good reputation and we think that she will prevail in this matter."Deputy District Attorney Harvey Ebersole said fraud prosecutions are not unusual."In the IHSS program, when you have fraud it's common," Ebersole said.According to IHSS records cited in the DA's report, overpayments to Sisk began in July 2013 and continued until August 2017.During the hours she claimed on her time sheet to be working, Sisk was working at times at High Desert State Prison in Susanville and other times she was traveling to other parts of the United States and South America, DA investigators say in the report.She worked at the state prison from July 2013 to July 2017 as a spiritual adviser for inmates, the report says.The report says Sisk is on disability due to a job-related injury, but she told investigators she was the sole care provider for a woman who needed 264 hours of care each month.A special agent with the state Department of Corrections also told the DA's office that a doctor had limited her duties off work and she was not supposed to be performing some of her IHSS tasks.While claiming on her timesheet to be working in 2017, Sisk was instead traveling to such places as Denver, Houston, Texas, San Francisco, Lima, Peru and North Dakota, according to her Facebook posts, the report says.Sisk also was in North Dakota in December 2016 during protests over a proposed oil pipeline, the report says.Sisk's family filled in for her to take care of her client while she worked 10 hours a day, four days a week, she told investigators. She repaid family with either money or food for caring for the client, the report says.The DA's office report cites IHSS forms that forbid others from working for a client."If someone else did some or all of the hours, that other person has to submit his/her own time sheet," the DA's report says, quoting IHSS documents Sisk signed. "The authorization to work for a client cannot be subcontracted to another provider. The other provider must be signed up with the IHSS office and be assigned to his/her own time sheet."The Five Counties Central Labor Council of Redding has recommended the California Labor Federation endorse Sisk.Loel Yerion, past president for the Five Counties Central Labor Council, said he was the one who recommended the organization endorse Sisk for the June primary. In late May, they did just that.He said the Five Counties Central Labor Council had sent a recommendation for Sisk for the November election.But on Monday, when Yerion returned from a family vacation, he received an email about the charges pending against Sisk."On Monday, I sent an email notifying representatives of the California Labor Federation, Sacramento Labor Council and the North State Labor Federation of these charges," he said.The California Labor Federation has not yet voted on endorsing Sisk for November.Steve Smith, a spokesman for the federation, said his organization will vote later this month on whether to endorse Sisk in her campaign for state Assembly.He said it will be up to the delegates at the federation convention to vote on whether to endorse her.