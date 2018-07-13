At least 15 people died in floods and landslides in the country yesterday, officials said,"I am deeply saddened to know that nine precious life were lost due to landslide at three places in Tamenglong headquarter," he wrote on Twitter.Eight of the victims were children, including several from one family, local media reported.The arrival of the monsoon, which lasts roughly from June to September, is heralded by millions of farmers but the relentless rain wreaks death and destruction every year.Already 34 people in Assam have been killed since May.Nearly 2,000 others have been forced from their homes by floodwaters.In Maharashtra, 62 people have died since June due to flooding and landslides, said the state's revenue minister Chandrakant Patil.Another close to 60 deaths have been recorded in the country's far south in Kerala since the monsoon hit the mainland, officials said.At least six others were reported dead in Gujarat this week following days of heavy showers.Monsoon rain has also pounded Mumbai since the weekend, causing floods that have interrupted transport services and stranded thousands.The financial capital floods every year, but in 2005 more than 1,000 people died when around 950 millimetres (37 inches) of rain fell on Mumbai in just 24 hours.Source: AFP