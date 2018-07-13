© Willow Bunch Golf Club



Asking for assistance

Hail hits Baildon

Willow Bunch Golf Club's groundskeeper thought it might be time to aerate the green, but nature did it for them.Hail rained down on Willow Bunch and the golf club late Monday afternoon,Willow Bunch is about 115 kilometres south of Moose Jaw.The warnings from Environment Canada began around 4:30 p.m. CST."The sky got really dark out and it was incredibly hot and humid," said Sharleine Eger, a volunteer at the Willow Bunch Golf Club.She said she knew the campground at Jean Louis Legare Regional Park would most likely be hit."I went down to the park, closed up the awnings and did that just in time because that's when the hail started."The storm wreaked havoc on any awnings left open, leaving golf-ball-sized polka dots.There are few structures on the golf course in Willow Bunch, but the greens are dimpled and pitted.Eger said the marks are similar to those made by golf balls hitting the greens."This looks very similar, only the hail comes in at a quicker velocity so it's made more of a hole," he said.The golf club is asking for volunteers to come armed with divot repair tools to help fix the holes.Aeration is another option which had been considered prior to the hail storm."Now might be a good time to do it. You create all the holes and plugs and you over-seed it, and after a week you can't tell there's any damage," said Eger.She expects people will be able to golf later this week after some of the more minor repairs have been completed.The area Baildon, Sask. around was also hit by large hail.Baildon is about 100 kilometres north of the Willow Bunch Golf Club.