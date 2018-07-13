© Facebook



A 19-year-old man is scheduled to go before a Crawford County circuit judge today, charged with smothering his infant daughter then trying to revive her by shocking her with a live extension cord.Tyler Buchanan was charged Monday with capital murder in the June 12 death of his 2-month-old baby whom he was trying to stop from screaming so he could sleep, according to court documents.If convicted of capital murder, Buchanan could face the death penalty or life in prison.Buchanan remained in the Crawford County jail Tuesday in lieu of $1 million bond. Court records show a public defender was appointed to represent him.Court records show Buchanan also was charged in December with possession of drug paraphernalia, six counts of theft of property by credit or debit card, breaking or entering and theft of property.Police were called to 1112 Baldwin St. in Van Buren on the morning of June 12 about a report of an unconscious baby. Medical personnel transported the child to Sparks Hospital in Van Buren where she was pronounced dead.A probable cause affidavit said that during questioning by police, Buchanan initially said the baby awoke about 5:30 a.m. that day and that he fed her a bottle and she went back to sleep.Help was not summoned until about 9 a.m. when the baby's mother awoke, found Buchanan holding the baby and he told her the baby was not breathing. The baby's mother called 911.