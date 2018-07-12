trump nato photo
© Sean Gallup / Getty Images
As US President Donald Trump uses his time in Brussels to lambast European leaders for their various failings, as he sees them, a photograph now making the rounds on Twitter has captured the mood perfectly.

When NATO leaders stood to have their group photo taken ahead of the summit's opening ceremony, they all seemed to be looking at something to their left. Trump's attention, however, was caught by something to the right - and the perfect meme was born.

One Twitter user suggested that the photograph was the "perfect metaphor" and that Trump "sees the world the wrong way" in comparison with his NATO allies.

A US conservative political commentator suggested that perhaps Trump was looking in the direction of the United States, while his counterparts were looking at Europe.

Another user made a comparison to the moment Trump appeared to look directly at the sun without protective glasses during the partial solar eclipse last August - after being specifically warned not to.

One user suggested that the photo described "in a nutshell" the souring relations between Trump and other NATO leaders.