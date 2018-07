© Sean Gallup / Getty Images

As US President Donald Trump uses his time in Brussels to lambast European leaders for their various failings, as he sees them, a photograph now making the rounds on Twitter has captured the mood perfectly.One Twitter user suggested that the photograph was the "perfect metaphor" and that Trump "sees the world the wrong way" in comparison with his NATO allies.Another user made a comparison to the moment Trump appeared to look directly at the sun without protective glasses during the partial solar eclipse last August - after being specifically warned not to.One user suggested that the photo described "in a nutshell" the souring relations between Trump and other NATO leaders.