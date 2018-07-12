© Jorge Lopez / Reuters

State police stationed at Gerardo Sosa Olachea's house in Tecate, Mexico, spotted two drones circling around the state public security minister's residence on Tuesday morning. One of the drones then fell on the terrace.He attributed the scare to drug lords because of "the major seizures of drugs and arms and arrests of criminals" overseen by his ministry.In the meanwhile, the National Defense Secretariat continues with its investigation into the possible origin of the explosives, while police are searching for the owners of the drone.