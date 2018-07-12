© Facebook/Max Tomlinson

Eerie footage has emerged of a possible UFO spotted over Cambridgeshire.The video shows a bright red light hovering in the sky and was captured this morning (July 10) at roughly 3am.Max Tomlinson of Caxton Gibbet shot the footage in the fields surrounding Cambourne.He said: "I heard what sounded like a generator start up pretty close to my house. It's summer and baking hot so I've had the window wide open in my room."When I did look out I saw a very bright light in the sky. It was frozen on the spot, very high up and much brighter than the stars. I thought it was a plane and so left it for a few seconds but it wouldn't move."Mr Tomlinson also said his family lives in "the middle of nowhere", surrounded by fields.He said there is just one neighbouring property, where a couple with two young children live, and they go to bed early.