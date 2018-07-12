© MSNBC / Twitter



Countless theories about Donald Trump's ties to Moscow have become a US media obsession, with mind-numbing Russia hysteria fully embraced by 'respected' outlets ahead of the summit with Vladimir Putin, RT's Murad Gazdiev reports.American media have performed dizzying feats of wild speculation in the run-up to the Helsinki meeting on July 16, perhaps best exemplified by a particularly zealous New York Magazine article which suggested that the "private" meeting between Trump and Putin could be "less a negotiation between two heads of state than a meeting between a Russian-intelligence asset and his handler."Similar evidence-deficient outbursts can be found in the pages of the New York Times and the Washington Post - raising questions about loosening standards at outlets once hailed as models of journalistic excellence.As Gazdiev points out, her program was the most-watched US news show in March. Journalism, it seems, has become just another form of entertainment.