The U.S. merchandise trade deficit with China set a record through May, hitting $152,237,500,000 for the first five months of 2018, according to data released Friday by the Census Burea u.From January through May, the Census Bureau reports, the United States exported $52,902,300,000 in goods to China while importing $205,139,800,000 in good from China.Before this year, the largest merchandise trade deficit with China in the first five months of the year was in 2015, when it hit $148,499,390,000 in constant May 2018 dollars (adjusted using the Bureau of Labor Statistics inflation calculator).The month-by-month U.S.-China merchandise trade numbers going back to 1985 are posted on the Census Bureau's website According to the Census Bureau, the. That month, the U.S. exported $318,900,000 to China, imported $264,900,000 from China-and ran a monthly surplus of $54,000,000.In the 385 straight months since then, the U.S. has run a merchandise trade deficit with China.In 1985, the first year the U.S.-China trade balance is reported by the Census Bureau on its website, the U.S. ran a $445,030,000 merchandise trade deficit in January through May (in constant May 2018 dollars).Through all of 2017, according to the Census Bureau , the top products the U.S. imported from China (by dollar value) were cell phones and other household goods ($70,359,818,000); computers ($45,515,206,000); telecommunications equipment ($33,490,521,000); computer accessories ($31,648,577,000); toys, games and sporting goods ($26,751,412,000); apparel, textiles, nonwool or cotton ($24,137,388,000); furniture, household goods ($20,669,126,000); other parts and accessories of vehicles ($14,406,417,000); household appliances ($14,138,581,000); and electric apparatus ($14,080,858,000).The top products the U.S. exported to China were civilian aircraft, engines, equipment and parts ($16,264,533,000); soybeans ($12,258,835,000); passenger cars, new and used ($10,211,268,000); semiconductors ($6,076,509,000); industrial machines, other ($5,447,303,000); crude oil ($4,400,921,000); plastic materials ($4,002,797,000); medicinal equipment ($3,453,343,000); pulpwood and woodpulp ($3,359,165,000); and logs and lumber ($3,177,402,000).