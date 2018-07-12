Golan Heights
© AFP 2018 / Jalaa Marey
Golan Heights
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have fired anti-aircraft missile at a drone approaching from the Syrian territory, having successfully intercepted the UAV, the army said.

According to the Israeli military's statement, the Patriot launch triggered the sirens in the Golan Heights and Jordan Valley regional councils not far from the border with Syria and Jordan.

The army has not yet specified whether the UAV was downed, whom it belonged to and what task it was performing.

Following the incident, the IDF stated that it "will not allow any violation of Israeli airspace and will act against any attempt to hurt its civilians."

The interception occurred after last week's incident when the Israeli aircraft hit positions of the Syrian army in the Golan Heights as a retaliation for the shell that landed in the area controlled by Tel Aviv.

Earlier in July, Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman pledged to give a "harsh response" to any attempts by the Syrian army to enter the Golans, which became a demilitarized zone in accordance with the 1974 disengagement agreement. The UN-monitored accord stipulates that both sides abandon their plans to build up military might on both sides of the demarcation line.

Israel and Syria have been at loggerheads over the disputed Golan Heights. Israel occupied the area as a result of the 1967 Six-Day War with Syria and annexed the territory in 1981. The annexation has not been recognized by the international community.