Syrian football fans in Russia for the World Cup have expressed their thanks to President Vladimir Putin and the country's people in response to support shown during the nation's devastating civil war.A group of Syrian fans from the country's war-torn capital Damascus gathered outside Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi, the venue for Russia's epic World Cup quarter-final versus Croatia, wearing Russia T-shirts and hats and waving a giant Syrian flag.Majed Hammo Abdulbaki, a 21-year-old refugee living in Norway but originally from Damascus, told RT that backing the Russian team was "the least we could do" for supporting his country "through hard times," before going on to thank Russia and President Putin.Syria agonizingly missed out on a World Cup berth, being denied a spot in the finals in Russia by a 3-2 aggregate loss to Australia, the winning goal coming in extra time of the second leg in Sydney. A place at Russia 2018 would have been an astonishing achievement for a team forced to play home matches in Malaysia 4,600 miles from their capital, as a result of the conflict in the team's homeland.Russia first sent troops to Syria in September 2015 at the invitation of President Bashar Assad, as part of the effort to rid the nation of terrorist forces.Since then, troops loyal to Assad have recaptured swathes of Syria from militants, bringing stability to large parts of the country. Majed stated he believed that due to Russian assistance, the dire situation in the Arab republic has improved significantly."It's getting much better now in the capital of Syria, it's getting much better because of the Russia politics giving advice to the Syrian government with help dealing with stuff and this kind of stuff, so we are getting better with that, we are trying to deal with it and, you know, try to fix it with time. It will take time but it's getting better."We come to support Russia because they supported us, that's it. It's a simple reason, [but] it's a big motivation for us. We wanna support them in a way that we can do it for them. This one is a small thing but we hope that they appreciate it and that's it."Echoing those sentiments was Michael Attallah, who accompanied Majed outside Fisht Stadium and was a member of the Syrian fans group. Wearing a hat and shirt emblazoned with 'Russia' and face paint in the color of the country's tricolor, Michael praised the acceptance of the Russian people and credited the country for receiving them "as human beings.""They are saying that this is the best organization of a World Cup ever, and we are seeing that, we came here maybe if we went to another country maybe they wouldn't let us in because we are Syrians, but here, everyone is equal, that's it."Russia began withdrawing troops from Syria in 2016 but maintains a presence in the country to help with ongoing efforts at stabilizing the nation. Russia also continues to play a pivotal role in promoting intra-Syrian peace talks between the Assad government and various factions.