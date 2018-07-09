Society's Child
MSNBC encourages and rewards their hosts for fabricating lies against Democratic Party critics
On August 20, 2016, weekend host Joy Reid asked Nance about the supposed "affinity" for Russia harbored by Jill Stein supporters. In response, Nance told MSNBC viewers: "Jill Stein has a show on Russia Today." You can still watch the video of this claim here on MSNBC's own website, or see it here:
Whatever your views might be about Jill Stein and her third-party candidacy, there is no disputing the fact that Nance's statement was a falsehood, a fabrication, a lie. Jill Stein did not have a show on RT, nor did she ever host a show on RT. What Nance said was made up out of whole cloth - fabricated - in order to encourage MSNBC viewers to believe that Stein, one of the candidates running against Clinton, was a paid agent of the Kremlin and was an employee of RT.
Reid allowed Nance's lie to stand. Perhaps she did not realize at the time that it was a lie. But subsequently, a campaign was launched to urge MSNBC to correct the lie that MSNBC broadcast, based on the assumption that MSNBC - which is part of NBC News - was a normal news outlet that functions in accordance with basic journalistic principles and would, of course, correct a false statement once that was brought to its attention.
The media watchdog group FAIR repeatedly documented the lie told by Nance and urged MSNBC to issue a correction. The Intercept wrote about this falsehood on several occasions and also noted that MSNBC was refusing to issue a correction of what everyone knows is a false - but an obviously quite significant - claim. Multiple tweets were directed at NBC News, MSNBC, Nance and Reid asking them to correct the fabrication to their viewers:
To date - almost two years later - neither NBC News nor MSNBC, nor a single journalist who works for either one of those media outlets - has corrected this significant falsehood, despite obviously knowing that it was broadcast to their viewers. In other words, NBC News and MSNBC knows that it told its viewers something that was materially false, and yet refuses to correct it. Please, defenders of this network: tell me what that says about its integrity, about its real function, about whether it is a real news outlet.
Worse, not only was Nance never sanctioned in any way for the lie he told, but he was rewarded: he has since gone from "MSNBC Contributor" to "MSNBC intelligence analyst," is far more pervasive on that network, and its hosts have spent the month aggressively promoting his new book on how Putin is destroying U.S. democracy.
On MSNBC, lies are not corrected; they are rewarded, provided the lies are designed to smear the reputations of Democratic Party critics. Is this not definitive and conclusive proof of that: that this is not a news outlet but a political arm of the Democratic Party? What else could possibly explain, let alone justify, behavior like this? I'm asking that earnestly.
I bring this up again now not because I think MSNBC will ever correct its lie - it has made clear that lies designed to destroy the reputations of Democratic Party critics are perfectly permissible - but because a very similar event happened on Friday night involving the same MSNBC analyst.
This week I traveled to Moscow to meet with Edward Snowden as well as to participate in a cyber-security conference, on a panel regarding "fake news" that included Alexei Venediktov, famous in Russia as a fierce critic of the Putin government in his position as editor-in-chief of "Ekcho Moskvy" radio station, along with Giovanni Zagni, the head of an Italian website dedicated to checking politicians' statements who is working with Facebook to determine "Fake News." (The Intercept paid for my travel and I was paid no fee for the trip).
The panel was moderated by RT's editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan, and it also included Sergey Nalobin, Acting Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Given the presence of harsh Putin critics on the panel, the discussion included severe criticisms of both the U.S. and Russian governments, their propensity to lie, and their desire to control the internet.
After Nalobin, the Russian official, claimed that Russia was the victim of disinformation and Fake News campaigns, I responded by pointing out that while this was true, Russia is also the perpetrator of such campaigns, and that in general, the history of the Cold War has continued through today: whereby the U.S. and Russia both use the same tactics against one another while claiming to be the victim:
After the event, there were camera crews from numerous media outlets wanting to interview some of the panel participants. I spoke to all of them. One of them was RT, which published the full transcript of the three-minute interview, as well as selected video clips. The primary point I made that received the most attention - namely, that it has become regarded as suspicious and even treasonous merely to visit Russia, and that I accepted the invitation to attend in part to combat that toxic, dangerous and xenophobic perception - is the statement of mine that RT highlighted on social media.
Obviously, anyone is free to criticize people who decide to visit Russia. Anyone is free to denounce those who speak with RT (such as Stephen Hawking, whose RT interview can be seen here, though I'd love to hear from those holding such views why it's permissible to speak to think tanks such as Brookings and Center for American Progress who are funded by Gulf State tyrannies). And, needless to say, anyone is free to attack or dispute any statements or views that I, or anyone else, express as part of such discussions.
Nance did none of that. What he did, instead, is exactly what he did on MSNBC to Jill Stein in August, 2016: in two tweets, he outright lied about me on purpose, telling his 420,000 Twitter followers that I am "an agent of Moscow" and am "deep in the Kremlin pocket." He further lied by stating that I "helped Snowden defect" and that I "reports into [my] masters in Moscow."
None of Nance's statements here is opinion. These claims - especially that I am an "agent of Moscow" and "deep in the Kremlin pocket" - are intended to be factual statements: that I work for, and am paid by, Russia and the Kremlin, and that I aided Edward Snowden in "defecting" to Moscow. They are all outright lies. There is no other way to describe them.
Thus far, his tweet has been re-tweeted by close to 5,000 people. After I noted that they were lies, Nance re-affirmed them and said how proud he was to have broadcast them.
This is because Nance knows that he is free to lie this way with impunity. That's because he works for an organization - MSNBC - that masquerades as a news outlet but actively encourages its employees to lie this way about anyone who criticizes the Democratic Party.
He will be celebrated inside MSNBC, not sanctioned or even told to rescind his lie, because - just as happened with the lie he told about Jill Stein - the person he chose to falsely accuse of being a paid agent of Russia is someone that the MSNBC audience of Democratic partisans hates, and lying is thus permitted and encouraged, just the way it is in any partisan organization. The network is derided as MSDNC for a reason.
Obviously, Nance is simply adhering to the post-World-War-II tactic of the U.S. military and intelligence community from which he emerged: for decades, they accuse any journalists they dislike, or dissidents of any kind, of being covert agents of Moscow.
You would think that any real journalists inside NBC News might be bothered enough by this classically McCarthyite tactic - accusing a journalist of being an agent of Russia without a shred of evidence - to denounce it, but you would be quite wrong. Just look at how identical the script is used by Nance to the actual words McCarthy spoke at one of his notorious hearings:
hired as an "analyst." This is who they are.
It's also what the Democratic Party is: this is their go-to tactic. After my colleague Lee Fang reported on the numerous corporate interests for which Howard Dean secretly shills in exchange for large payments - everything from pharmaceutical companies to Iranian regime-change cults such as MEK - this was the response from Dean (who, needless to say, also frequently appears on MSNBC):
praised for doing that by MSNBC's star host).
Needless to say, MSNBC is not the only cable outlet that acts as an arm of a political party and encourages its on-air personalities to lie and smear critics of that party. I have spent years documenting lies told by certain Fox News employees, and denounced the willingness of some of their hosts to do exactly that while on Fox News itself.
But you can't be a credible critic of lies - whether told by other cable outlets or politicians - if you not only permit but clearly encourage and reward your own on-air personalities when they do the same. And in the case of MSNBC, they not only do this, but they practice one of the most historically destructive versions of it: fabricated allegations that their critics, including journalists, are treasonous agents of a foreign power.
