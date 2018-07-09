Many Iowans were lucky enough to have their eyes to the sky Sunday evening around 8:45. A fireball or bright meteor was seen streaking across the southern sky.Fireballs are meteors that burn much brighter than average meteors seen entering the earth's atmosphere. This is typical because of their larger size, but there are other factors that may make them brighter or appear in different colors.They are possible at any time of the year but can be seen more frequently during annual meteor showers. This meteor was not during one of those annual events.