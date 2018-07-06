Esmeralda Garza
© Nueces County Jail/KRIS-TV
29-year-old Esmeralda Garza, who is accused of selling one of her children and in the process of selling two others.
Jail officials over at the Nueces County Jail have released the mugshot of a mother accused of selling her children.

DPS Troopers released a statement to KRIS 6 News about an investigation and a raid that happened Friday morning, June 29th, 2018 in the Corpus Christi area.

The news release states that agents located a seven-year-old boy, who was allegedly sold by 29-year-old Esmeralda Garza. The boy was purchased by two other males according to jail records.

Investigators added the investigation uncovered that two more children were in the process of being sold. DPS Troopers said Garza was attempting to sell two children, a two-year-old girl, and a three-year-old girl.

Garza was arrested and charged with sale or purchase of a child, which investigators say is a third-degree felony. She was taken to the Nueces County Jail and her bond amount was set at $100,000.

Meanwhile, during the DPS investigation last Friday, investigators say a male and a female were also arrested as a result of a drug investigation and additional charges are expected to be filed.

They were transported also to Nueces County Jail.

The investigation is not over according to DPS Troopers and additional charges could be filed in this investigation against Garza.