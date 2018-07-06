© Nueces County Jail/KRIS-TV



Jail officials over at the Nueces County Jail have released the mugshot of a mother accused of selling her children.DPS Troopers released a statement to KRIS 6 News about an investigation and a raid that happened Friday morning, June 29th, 2018 in the Corpus Christi area.Garza was arrested and charged with sale or purchase of a child, which investigators say is a third-degree felony. She was taken to the Nueces County Jail and her bond amount was set at $100,000.Meanwhile, during the DPS investigation last Friday, investigators say a male and a female were also arrested as a result of a drug investigation and additional charges are expected to be filed.They were transported also to Nueces County Jail.The investigation is not over according to DPS Troopers and additional charges could be filed in this investigation against Garza.