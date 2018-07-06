© Pavel Lisitsyn / Sputnik

Moscow has raised tariffs from 25 to 40 percent on some US imports in response to Washington's move to impose tariffs on Russian steel and aluminum."Compensating measures apply as additional, higher rates of import duties from 25 to 40 percent of the price of imported goods.Russia has the right to impose tariffs on other goods, since the responding levies don't cover the country's $537.6 million losses from US steel and aluminium tariffs, according to the Russian minister.Russia is expecting a decision from the World Trade Organisation on whether US measures comply with the trade rules of the organization. It can fully retaliate in three years, Oreshkin said.The US imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum on major global suppliers, citing national security concerns. The trade penalties of 25 percent on imported steel and 10 percent on imported aluminum took effect from June 1. China, Russia, Japan, India, Turkey and the EU have accused the US of protectionism and threatened to retaliate with levies on US goods.