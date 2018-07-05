Specifically, at Maligne Lake in Jasper National Park, Alberta, Canada.

Webcam photos, 3 July 2018.

SNOW
Maligne Lake is located about 44 km (27 mi) south of the town of Jasper, and about 850 km (530 miles) directly north of Spokane, Washington.

Thanks to Brian Wickstrom for these photos.

(See other photo here)