Improves nervous stomachs

Helps to regulate lipids in the blood

Reduces phlegm

Cooling, soothing treatment for sunburn

Prevents certain types of cancer

Lowers blood pressure

Reduces hot flash discomforts of menopause

Soothes dry, scaly skin

Supports and cleanses the liver to work more efficiently

Thickens and eliminates gray hair

Relieves painful joints and improves mobility

Relieves constipation

Helps bronchitis, asthma, and coughs

Eliminates wrinkles (9)

Supports kidneys

Useful in cataracts and other formations on the cornea

Lowers bad cholesterol

Cleanses the gallbladder

Helps remove brown "liver" spots on hands and arms

Improves digestion

Eases muscular aches and pains

Strengthens nails and makes grow stronger

Treatment and prevention of diabetes (10)

Helps IBS

Reduces stress (11)

How to Make Kombucha Tea



Ingredients Sugar Cane, Fruit or Honey

Cold Filtered Water

Black Tea Bags or Loose Leaf

Scoby Either Purchased or Homegrown Instructions To make kombucha, steep the tea and sugar in boiled water and leave it to cool down before adding the Scoby. Cover the mixture and allow it to ferment for about one week After a week, pour the mixture into an airtight container and add some extra sugar. Leave it for a few more days and allow it to become fizzy. Add a flavoring of your choice. Add spices or fruits for extra flavor. Recipe Notes



Don't throw away your aging shrooms.



Instead, you can mix in a blender with a little tea and honey, and use it to smooth over your skin for a healthy complexion.



You can keep the Kombucha in the refrigerator to keep it fresh.

