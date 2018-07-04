© Andrei Makhonin/TASS

The Israeli prime minister will visit Moscow on July 11 to hold talks with Vladimir PutinThe Kremlin has confirmed preparations are underway for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Moscow next week.Netanyahu's press secretary Anna Jonathan-Leus earlier informed TASS that theOn Sunday,Putin and Netanyahu met twice earlier this year. The Israeli prime minister last visited the Russian capital on May 9 to attend the military parade dedicated to the 73rd anniversary of the Soviet Union's Victory in the Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany. The Russian president and the Israeli premier also took part in the Immortal Regiment march.Prior to that, Putin and Netanyahu met in the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center in Moscow on January 29. At that time, they took part in the events to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day and the anniversary of Leningrad's full liberation from the Nazi siege.