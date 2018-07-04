Migrants in Greece
© Anjo Kan / shutterstock.com
On June 20th, a group of children was playing football in a field next to the refugee camp of Chalkios when suddenly a group of migrants appeared and stopped the game.

Some of the migrants started touching the boys who resisted and screamed for help. Their screams were heard by residents living in nearby homes.

Neighbours rushed out to protect the boys. The appearance of the residents and the children's' strong resistance made the migrants escape through the nearby fields to the camp. Residents themselves are prohibited to approach this camp.

The locals called the police and some of the migrants were brought to the Chios police headquarters a few hours later. The children recognised them as the perpetrators and the prosecutor ordered an investigation into the case.

Yesterday, all the residents of the village of Chalkios, as well as others from all over the island of Chios started a strong protest rally showing their anger and disappointment about the event.


Similar to the residents of Moria, on the island of Lesbos, Chalkios residents are seeing their village being totally destroyed.

Women and children are afraid to leave their homes due to the migrants' aggressive behaviour which has now culminated in an attempt of raping young children.

The residents of Chalkios are declaring that they will not let anyone touch their children, and if anything like this happens again they will take the law into own hands.

The migration problem is literally a ticking time bomb triggered by extreme leftist pro-immigration leaders. The government is feeling the pressure from the furious residents rising day by day.