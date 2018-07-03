© Photo : Russian Defense Ministry



A group of unidentified drones that approached the military facilities near the Hmeymim airbase in Syria on June 30 has been destroyed by Russian air defenses. Despite the deliberate use of these innovation technologies, the UAVS were detected by the Russian military," the source stressed. It explained that first and foremost, the drones were tracked by the Russian-made photodetectors and secondly, adding to the UAV's destruction were the Syrian National Defense Forces (NDF) who are specifically tasked with protecting the territory around the Hmeymim base. Earlier, a representative of the Hmeymim airbase reported that on June 30, a group of UAVs of unknown origin was detected by Russian airspace control to the northeast of the airbase and that all the drones were obliterated shortly after. In a previous incident, Russian air defense systems intercepted two combat drones launched by militants near the base in late April. Russian servicemen were deployed to Syria in 2015, in a move initiated by the Syrian government who asked Moscow's assistance in the fight against terrorism. In December 2017, the Russian Defense Ministry announced complete destruction of Daesh* in Syria which were followed by Russian President Putin proclaiming "victory over terrorists" and ordering the partial withdrawal of Russian forces from Syrian territory. *Daesh, a terrorist group banned in Russia