Reginald Fields, who owns Mr. Reggie's Lawn Cutting Service, was mowing Lucille Holt's lawn Saturday with his friends when cops showed up.
"You have young people out here doing something positive and to get the police called on them was ridiculous," Fields told InsideEdition.com. "Who does that?"
The neighbor was reportedly mad because the boys mowed a patch of grass that sits between Holt's lawn and hers but, according to Holt, there is no fence separating the properties.
Reggie was unaware he had cut the neighbor's grass when authorities showed up.
In a now-viral video taken by Holt, two neighbors can be seen sweeping debris off their driveway. Holt said her neighbors "call the police for everything," and this isn't the first time.
"I was very angry," Fields said. "Who calls the police on children?"
Comment: Usually sad, humorless shells of human beings, that's who.
Something negative, however, has turned positive for Reggie. Thee viral video has helped his business. He's received a new lawn mower and leaf blower from community members as well as several new customers.
In addition, a GoFundMe page set up for his business has already raised nearly $8,000.
Comment: Make that $45,810.
"He has had so many tools donated to him," Holt said of Reggie. "He's had an outpouring of love. To see young people working is a foundation to be a successful entrepreneur as an adult."
Source: Inside Edition